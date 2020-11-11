STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
24X7 drinking water supply in nine Vijayawada divisions

Velko Infratek Projects Private Limited prepares DPR for `100 crore project; civic body awaits approval from Engineer-in-Chief dept

By Sistla Dakshina Murthy
VIJAYAWADA: Vijayawada Municipal Corporation (VMC) has identified nine divisions out of the total 64 for providing round-the-clock drinking water supply to its residents. Initially, the officials have proposed to launch the project in 24 divisions of the city, however, it was reduced to nine due to the change in the project execution plan. 

Smart water meters will be fixed to water connections for calculating water charges after the completion of the project in proposed divisions. A detailed project report (DPR) has been prepared by city-based Velko Infratek Projects Private Limited and the civic body has sent the same seeking approval from the Engineer-in-Chief (ENC) department to execute the project. 

On June 18, the Municipal Administration and Urban Development Department issued a GO with regard to launch of the project to replace old pipelines and install new ones at an estimated cost of Rs 100 crore under AMRUT scheme. Speaking to TNIE, VMC chief engineer D Mariyanna said round-the-clock drinking water supply is a long-pending demand of the residents. 

Keeping this in view, the civic body under Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation (AMRUT) has proposed 24X7 drinking water supply scheme in 24 divisions of the city. However, it was reduced to nine divisions, covering three Assembly constituencies in the city, due to change in the plan. As part of the project, Water Quality Sensors and Flow Regulating System will be adopted in nine divisions of the city on a pilot basis by replacing the defunct pipelines with new ones, he said.

Elaborating further, the chief engineer informed that the project will be executed at an estimated cost of Rs 100 crore. Of the Rs 100 crore, the Centre’s share is Rs 24.17 crore, State will bear Rs 14.5 crore and urban local bodies (ULBs) will spend Rs 57.24 crore. The VMC is making use of the 14th Finance Commission funds for materialising the project and quoted Rs 4.16 crore as excess amount for tendering procedure. 

When asked whether the water meters to be installed by the VMC will burden the public, the chief engineer said that the project envisages 24X7 drinking water supply for the public and the same will be monitored through supervisory control and data acquisition (SCADA). 

“Water meters will be installed in nine divisions of the city after sensitising the public about the procedure. Public opinion will be taken into consideration before going ahead with the project. Works in this regard will be commenced after getting approval from the Engineer-in-Chief department after verifying the designs prepared by Velko Infratek Projects Private Limited which will take care of the maintenance for five years,” the chief engineer added.

