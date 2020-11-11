Now, helmet mandatory for pillion two-wheeler riders also in Vijayawada

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Deputy Transport Commissioner (DTC) M Purendra has warned that none would be spared if they failed to follow road safety norms, while riding vehicles in the district. He said that wearing helmet is mandatory for both the rider as well as the pillion rider as per Section 129 of Motor Vehicles Act, 1988.

Keeping this in view, the government employees should be in the forefront in following the road safety norms, he added. Meanwhile, a team of motor vehicle inspectors (MVI), led by Purendra, conducted surprise checks on Mahatma Gandhi Road on Tuesday and registered cases against 30 persons for riding two-wheelers without helmets. Among them, eight are transport department employees.

A fine of Rs 1,000 has been imposed on them and cases have been registered against the violators and they were sensitised about the need of wearing helmet/seat belt while riding the vehicles.