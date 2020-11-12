IRCTC Dakshin Bharat Yatra to begin on December 12

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC), which is operating Bharat Darshan Special Tourist Trains, has planned to organise a special tour from Hyderabad and Secunderabad to Tiruchirapalli, Thanjavur, Rameswaram, Madurai and Kanyakumari in strict adherence to Covid-19 norms.

IRCTC Deputy General Manager (Tourism) DSGP Kishore told newsmen on Wednesday that almost after eight months, the IRCTC is operating a special tourist train to Tiruchirapalli from the twin cities in Telangana on December 12. The six-night and seven-day tour will end on December 18. The train will halt at Secunderabad, Warangal, Khammam, Vijayawada, Ongole, Nellore and Renigunta.

The package has been named Dakshin Bharat Yatra and it will cover major temples in South India such as Sri Ranganathaswamy temple in Srirangam, Tiruchirappalli, Brihadeeswarar temple in Thanjavur, Arulmigu Ramanathaswamy temple in Rameswaram, Meenakshi temple in Madurai and Kanyakumari. The package costs `7,140 (sleeper class) and `8,610 (AC-3) per head, he said.

Passengers should carry their own pillows, bed sheets, nylon rope for drying clothes, lock and key with chain to secure luggage, torch light, umbrella, medicines and light woolen clothes during the journey.

Highlighting the precautionary measures to be followed, Kishore said that all the passengers will be screened before boarding the train. The tourists, without fail, will have to install and use Aarogya Setu App.

In case any tourist is found suffering with symptoms of virus, he or she will be shifted to an isolation coach and later to a nearby hospital, he said. Interested tourists can book their tickets on www.irctctourism.com. For further details, they can contact IRCTC zonal office, Secunderabad on telephone numbers 040- 27702407, 9701360701, 8287932227, 8287932228 and 8287932229; Vijayawada on 0866-2572280, 8287932311 and 8287932312; Tirupati on 0877-2222010 and 8287932313, Kishore added.