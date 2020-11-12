STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Vijayawada

IRCTC Dakshin Bharat Yatra to begin on December 12

In case any tourist is found suffering with symptoms of virus, he or she will be shifted to an isolation coach and later to a nearby hospital, he said. 

Published: 12th November 2020 09:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th November 2020 09:49 AM   |  A+A-

The IRCTC said the train has undergone a makeover befitting taste of international train travel enthusiasts.

The IRCTC said the train has undergone a makeover befitting taste of international train travel enthusiasts. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC), which is operating Bharat Darshan Special Tourist Trains, has planned to organise a special tour from Hyderabad and Secunderabad to Tiruchirapalli, Thanjavur, Rameswaram, Madurai and Kanyakumari in strict adherence to Covid-19 norms. 

IRCTC Deputy General Manager (Tourism) DSGP Kishore told newsmen on Wednesday that almost after eight months, the IRCTC is operating a special tourist train to Tiruchirapalli from the twin cities in Telangana on December 12. The six-night and seven-day tour will end on December 18. The train will halt at Secunderabad, Warangal, Khammam, Vijayawada, Ongole, Nellore and Renigunta.

The package has been named Dakshin Bharat Yatra and it will cover major temples in South India such as  Sri Ranganathaswamy temple in Srirangam, Tiruchirappalli, Brihadeeswarar temple in Thanjavur, Arulmigu Ramanathaswamy temple in Rameswaram, Meenakshi temple in Madurai and Kanyakumari. The package costs `7,140 (sleeper class) and `8,610 (AC-3) per head, he said. 

Passengers should carry their own pillows, bed sheets, nylon rope for drying clothes, lock and key with chain to secure luggage, torch light, umbrella, medicines and light woolen clothes during the journey. 
Highlighting the precautionary measures to be followed, Kishore said that all the passengers will be screened before boarding the train. The tourists, without fail, will have to install and use Aarogya Setu App. 

In case any tourist is found suffering with symptoms of virus, he or she will be shifted to an isolation coach and later to a nearby hospital, he said. Interested tourists can book their tickets on www.irctctourism.com. For further details, they can contact IRCTC zonal office, Secunderabad on telephone numbers 040- 27702407, 9701360701, 8287932227, 8287932228 and 8287932229; Vijayawada on 0866-2572280, 8287932311 and 8287932312; Tirupati on 0877-2222010 and 8287932313, Kishore added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
IRCTC Dakshin Bharat Yatra
India Matters
ABVP members submitting a petition to the VC
Arundhati Roy book removed from syllabus of TN university over alleged support for Maoists
File Image of the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks. (File photo | PTI)
26/11 terrorists came from our territory, admits Pakistan's top probe agency
Centre brings online news portals under I&B ministry’s ambit
US President-elect Joe Biden. (Photo | AP)
Joe Biden will prioritise defence and security partnership with India, says Obama-era official

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
A video of small containers having the logo of Dr. Reddy's and Sputnik V being unloaded from a vehicle went viral on social media on Wednesday. 
Sputnik V vaccines arrive in India, clinical trials shortly
Tejashwi Yadav addresses a press conference, in Patna (Photo| PTI)
Bihar Poll Results Explained: Why Tejashwi Yadav's RJD got maximum votes but not the CM-seat
Gallery
Belgian artist Elke Lemmens installs a miniature scene of a girl on a horse at the seaside into a boot scraper in Antwerp, Belgium, Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020. Lemmens is transforming disused boot scrapers in the port city of Antwerp into miniature scenes depicting what is important in the lives of the owners of the house. (Photo | AP)
Big things come in tiny packages: How Belgian Artist is giving life to outdated Belgian boot-scrapers
As Mumbai Indians successfully defended their IPL title this season, check out the cricketers who won individual awards for their splendid performance in various departments of the game.
Game Changer to Most Valuable Player: Check out the IPL 2020 award winners
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp