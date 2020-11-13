SCR, ISB join hands to set up AI and Data Analytics centre

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Indian Railways has collaborated with the Indian School of Business (ISB) for establishing a Centre of Excellence for Artificial Intelligence and Data Analytics in South Central Railway (SCR).

As part of it, SCR General Manager Gajanan Mallya handed over the LoA to ISB Hyderabad Deputy Dean Milind Sohoni on Thursday, in the presence (through virtual mode) of Railway Board Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Vinod Kumar Yadav.

Speaking on the occasion, Vinod Kumar stated that the establishment of Centre of Excellence for Artificial Intelligence and Data Analytics is a step forward in the transformation of Indian Railways, which has already digitised almost all of its systems like passenger reservation, freight operations, material management, stores procurement and human resource development.

It is essential that all the data gathered is analysed for betterment of customer services.