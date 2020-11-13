Tension at Vidyut Soudha as police arrest employees of the power utilities on protest

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Tension prevailed at Vidyut Soudha on Thursday when the Machavaram police took into custody employees of the power utilities, who undertook a relay hunger strike demanding that their managements resolve the critical issues pertaining to power sector.

While they were released later on Thursday evening, the employees’ JAC condemned the police action and alleged that the management was using police force against the employees for demanding a solution to their problems.

“Around 20 employees, including office-bearers of the JAC, were taken into custody by the police and were moved to Machavaram police station. Some of the employees were not even allowed to enter the Vidyut Soudha premises,” a JAC member said.

It is learnt that the police force was used as the Energy department has extended prohibition of strikes in all the services of APTransco and three power distribution companies by six months from October 19 as they come under essential services. For the record, the Andhra Pradesh State Power Employees’ Joint Action Committee (APSPEJAC) has been agitating since October 19.

Their demands included opposing privatisation/franchising power utilities and Electricity (Amendment) Bill, 2020, bringing Dr NTTPS, Vijayawada and Rayalaseema Thermal Power Station, Kadapa under operation, addition of more generation capacity through 10,000 MW solar power plants when the State is already in surplus,.