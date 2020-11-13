STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Vijayawada

Vijayawada Book Festival deferred to April 2021 due to COVID-19

Venue likely to be shifted to Siddhartha College as Ambedkar Park works may soon begin at Swaraj Maidan

Published: 13th November 2020 11:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th November 2020 11:56 AM   |  A+A-

Books

For the last three decades, Swaraj Maidan has been hosting the book exhibition from January 1 to 11. (Representational Image)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Book lovers in the city will have to wait longer for the next season of book festival to be organised by Vijayawada Book Festival Society (VBFS) as the organisers have decided to postpone the event to April owing to Covid-19 pandemic. 

For the last three decades, Swaraj Maidan (PWD Grounds) has been hosting the book exhibition from January 1 to 11. The book festival was famous for offering books of all genres and its popularity was not confined to AP alone. 

​To regale and enlighten the book lovers during the pandemic, the organisers have Initially planned to observe the National Book Week from November 14 to 20 in strict adherence to Covid-19 guidelines at the society hall near Civil Courts in Governorpet. 

But, due to Covid-19, the organisers have postponed the mega event which also organises discussions, seminars, book releases, cultural programmes and competitions for children.

Over 350 stalls would be put up during the 11-day festival and famous book publishers from Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Maharashtra, Karnataka and other States participate in it. However, due to the pandemic, the publishers have decided to refrain from participating in the event in January. 

Speaking to The New Indian Express, VBFS secretary M Venkata Narayana said though technology is ruling every sphere of human activity, the demand for books has not fallen and many people walk into the exhibition with a hope of finding books of their choice. 

The Vijayawada Book Festival was lauded for promoting reading habit among people of all age groups. 

“Every year, by this time, the society conducts preparatory meetings to chalk out a plan of action for the conduct of the book festival. But, this time we have decided to postpone the event to April due to the pandemic,” he said. 

When asked whether the society is zeroing in on any alternative location for the conduct of the book festival, Venkata Narayana said that this year the venue may change, as Swaraj Maidan is under the control of the social welfare department, where the government has decided to develop Ambedkar Smriti Vanam. 

In this regard, the society is planning to host the event at Siddhartha College Grounds or any other venue which is easily accessible for public, he added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Vijayawada Book Festival Society COVID 19
India Matters
Congress leader Jairam Ramesh (File photo | PTI)
Bihar polls 2020: Congress concedes it was ‘weak link’ in Grand Alliance
Former US president Barack Obama (L) and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi (R) (Photos | AP, PTI)
'Lacked either aptitude or passion...': Obama on Rahul Gandhi in his memoir
Parents gave their feedback on reopening of schools by attending the meetings organised at Presidency Higher Secondary School in Chennai. (File photo| R Satish Babu, EPS)
Fear of second wave forces TN to defer reopening of schools
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Man gets a new heart through Delhi's green corridor in 17 minutes

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Celine Gounder is part of the 13-member task force that will aid the administration in its efforts to contain and mitigate the spread of COVID-19
Dr. Celine Gounder of Tamil origin part of Joe Biden’s Covid-19 task force
People not maintaining social distancing in New Delhi on Thursday. (Photo | Shekhaar Yadav/EPS)
Third COVID-19 wave? Delhi records 100+deaths in 24 hours for first time
Gallery
Bursting crackers isn't permittable this Diwali season unless they fall under the 'green' umbrella. Here is everything you need to know about the less-polluting hybrid variety of crackers that have been certified as a lesser evil when it comes to polluting the atmosphere. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Explainer: What are green crackers and are they really pollution-free?
Belgian artist Elke Lemmens installs a miniature scene of a girl on a horse at the seaside into a boot scraper in Antwerp, Belgium, Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020. Lemmens is transforming disused boot scrapers in the port city of Antwerp into miniature scenes depicting what is important in the lives of the owners of the house. (Photo | AP)
Big things come in tiny packages: How Belgian Artist is giving life to outdated Belgian boot-scrapers
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp