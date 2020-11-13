Vijayawada Book Festival deferred to April 2021 due to COVID-19

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Book lovers in the city will have to wait longer for the next season of book festival to be organised by Vijayawada Book Festival Society (VBFS) as the organisers have decided to postpone the event to April owing to Covid-19 pandemic.

For the last three decades, Swaraj Maidan (PWD Grounds) has been hosting the book exhibition from January 1 to 11. The book festival was famous for offering books of all genres and its popularity was not confined to AP alone.

​To regale and enlighten the book lovers during the pandemic, the organisers have Initially planned to observe the National Book Week from November 14 to 20 in strict adherence to Covid-19 guidelines at the society hall near Civil Courts in Governorpet.

But, due to Covid-19, the organisers have postponed the mega event which also organises discussions, seminars, book releases, cultural programmes and competitions for children.

Over 350 stalls would be put up during the 11-day festival and famous book publishers from Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Maharashtra, Karnataka and other States participate in it. However, due to the pandemic, the publishers have decided to refrain from participating in the event in January.

Speaking to The New Indian Express, VBFS secretary M Venkata Narayana said though technology is ruling every sphere of human activity, the demand for books has not fallen and many people walk into the exhibition with a hope of finding books of their choice.

The Vijayawada Book Festival was lauded for promoting reading habit among people of all age groups.

“Every year, by this time, the society conducts preparatory meetings to chalk out a plan of action for the conduct of the book festival. But, this time we have decided to postpone the event to April due to the pandemic,” he said.

When asked whether the society is zeroing in on any alternative location for the conduct of the book festival, Venkata Narayana said that this year the venue may change, as Swaraj Maidan is under the control of the social welfare department, where the government has decided to develop Ambedkar Smriti Vanam.

In this regard, the society is planning to host the event at Siddhartha College Grounds or any other venue which is easily accessible for public, he added.