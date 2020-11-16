STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Heavy rainfall may lash more coastal districts today, says IMD

Light to moderate rains may occur at isolated places in East Godavari, West Godavari, Anantapur and Kurnool. 

Published: 16th November 2020 08:05 AM

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Rains lashed different parts of Nellore, Chittoor and Prakasam districts under the influence of the northeast monsoon on Sunday. Weathermen predicted heavy rains in these districts-- along with in Krishna, Guntur and Kadapa--on Monday. 

According to the Met department, a trough persists from Comorin area to Southwest Bay of Bengal and adjoining West Central Bay of Bengal off Tamil Nadu and South Andhra Pradesh coast extending up to 3.1 km above the mean sea level.

Under its influence, heavy rain may occur at isolated places in Krishna, Guntur, Prakasam, Nellore, Chittoor and Kadapa districts.  Light to moderate rains may occur at isolated places in East Godavari, West Godavari, Anantapur and Kurnool. 

Till 8:30 am on Sunday, highest rainfall of 4 cm was received in Thottambedu and Srikalahasti of Chittoor district, followed by 3 cm of rain in Venkatagiri of Nellore district, 2 cm in Rapur of Nellore district and Puttur of Chittoor district, 1 cm in Tirupati, Sullurpet in Nellore district, Pullampet in Kadapa district and Satyavedu in Chittoor district. 

Between 8:30 am and 9 pm. on Sunday, Gudur in Nellore district received 11 cm rain followed by Manubolu (8.8 cm rain), Yerpedu in Chittoor district (8.5 cm), Sydapuram (8.5 cm), Bogole (8.3 cm), Chillakur (7.4 cm), Renigunta (6.8 cm).  Several places in Nellore, Chittoor and Prakasam districts received 1-6 cm of rainfall. 

