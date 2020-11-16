Machilipatnam medical college to come up in 29.60 acres

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Machilipatnam revenue division officer (RDO) NSK Khajavali has said 29.60 acres was handed over to the Directorate of Medical Education (DME) for establishment of a medical college in Machilipatnam. “Ten to 20 more acres are being acquired for a cancer hospital,” he added.

Speaking at a meeting at his office here on Sunday, Khajavali said the directorate has asked for more land for the cancer hospital to come up along with the medical college.

“The government will provide compensation to those who part with their lands. However, some are spreading rumours that 150 acres would be acquired, and threatening to file a petition in the court.”

“We request the farmers not to believe in the rumors. Only 10 to 20 acres of additional land will be required for the cancer hospital,” the official added.