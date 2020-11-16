STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Three fined for selling fish on roadside

Strict vigil has been kept by the task force teams in the wake of recent raids exposing sale of rotten meat by some butchers in the city. 

Published: 16th November 2020

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Vijayawada Municipal Corporation (VMC) special task force teams on Sunday imposed a fine of `1,500 each on three fishermen for selling fish on roadside at Currency Nagar, Ramachandra Nagar and Bharathi Nagar.  

VMC veterinary assistant surgeon A Ravi Chand said in the past few weeks, chicken and meat stalls have been witnessing heavy rush of customers, especially on Sundays, in violation of social distancing norm during the Covid pandemic. 

“Despite warnings by the residential welfare associations, the fishermen are found selling fish on roadside causing inconvenience to the residents. Taking a serious note of the issue, a penalty of `1,500 each was imposed on three fishermen,” Ravi Chand said. The VAS further said that during the raids, they have also found a butcher selling meat by mixing it with beef. Strict vigil has been kept by the task force teams in the wake of recent raids exposing sale of rotten meat by some butchers in the city. 

