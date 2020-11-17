Disha police get custody of Nagendra for 3 days

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Third Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Court on Monday sanctioned three-day police custody of B Nagendra Babu, the main accused in the 21-year-old engineering student Vankayalapati Divya Tejaswini murder case.

Judge Rambabu, while hearing the petition, allowed Disha police to take Nagendra into custody for a period of three days from November 18 to 20.

Disha police said that they would be interrogating Nagendra Babu regarding the motive and recreate the crime scene at the victim’s residence in Christurajupuram.

Soon after the accused was discharged from Guntur General Hospital on November 7, Disha police produced Nagendra Babu in the court.

The accused was remanded to two weeks of judicial custody. Later, Disha police station Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) VV Naidu filed a petition seeking the custody of the accused.