Vijayawada civic body conducts raids on meat shops

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The special task force team of Vijayawada Municipal Corporation (VMC) conducted surprise checks at chicken and mutton stalls in various parts of the city on Monday.

The team, led by VMC veterinary assistant surgeon A Ravi Chand, along with health officer Dr Sridevi visited Kedareswarapeta and David Street in Pezzonipet and found the butchers selling meat at two stalls without obtaining trade licence. Ravi Chand appealed to the public not to purchase meat and fish from roadside vendors.

