Go extra mile to win hearts: DGP  Gautam Sawang

phanindra papasani By

Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh police, who have bagged over 50 awards at national level for adopting new technologies in policing, seems to be focusing on damage control measures as a few officers have reportedly behaved in a high-handed manner in the recent times.

With the police facing criticism from all sections of people due to their ‘rude’ behaviour, particularly with the complainants approaching police stations, Director General of Police (DGP) D Gautam Sawang gave instructions to all higher officials to maintain good relationship with public by promptly redressing their grievances. The DGP also highlighted the need for conducting special training in order to bring behavioural change in the police.

On July 19, an SI allegedly tonsured a Dalit youth in the police station at Vedulapalli in East Godavari district. Soon after the incident, the DGP suspended the SI and other policemen, besides registering a case under SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act against them. Three more similar incidents of police brutality were reported in the State, denting the image of the police department.

As part of the damage control exercise, the DGP initiated various programmes and warned of severe action against those failing to implement friendly policing in letter and spirit. The DGP said that they have taken stern action against the officials involved in Chirala custodial death and discriminatory behaviour of police towards Dalits at Sithanagaram and Srikakulam. So far, more than 30 officials of various ranks faced punishment for not mending their behaviour, while others were given a warning.

“We have been taking steps to ensure the safety and security of the poor and create friendly atmosphere so that public can approach us freely,” said a senior IPS officer.