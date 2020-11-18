Srinivasa Rao takes charge as new ADRM

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: D Srinivasa Rao has taken charge as the new Additional DRM (Infrastructure) of the Vijayawada Division of South Central Railway (SCR) from MVS Ramaraju, who has been transferred and posted as Chief Engineer (Constructions) at SCR, Zonal Headquarters, Secunderabad.

A 1998 batch officer of Indian Engineering Services (IRSE) and new to the assignment, Rao was serving as Chief Workshop Manager, Rayanapadu. In SCR, he has worked in various capacities in the Engineering department and played a vital role in commissioning of Nanded-Mudkhed, Nandyal-Yerraguntla railway line doubling works and other important infrastructure projects.

The new ADRM also worked as Deputy Chief Engineer (Constructions) at Secunderabad, Kadapa, Guntur and Vijayawada and on promotion, he joined as Chief Workshop Manager at Rayanapadu.

