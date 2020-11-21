IndiGo to operate two more flights to Vijaywada from December 1

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: IndiGo has announced two new regular flights in the State from December 1. The new direct flights will be operated from Visakhapatnam to Vijayawada and Vjjayawada to Tirupati.

Bookings for the flights has already started, airlines sources said. As per the proposed schedule, the Vijayawada-Visakhapatnam flight will take off from Vijayawada at 1.45 pm and land in Visakhapatnam at 2.50 pm. In the return direction, the Visakhapatnam-Vijayawada flight will leave Vizag at 3.15 pm and reach Vijayawada at 4.25 pm.

Similarly, the Tirupati-Vijayawada flight will take off from Tirupati at 12.05 pm and land in Vijayawada at 1.20 pm. In the return direction, the Vijayawada-Tirupati flight will leave Vijayawada at 4.50 pm and reach Tirupati at 6.20 pm.