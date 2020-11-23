Suspension of boating a killjoy for revellers in Vijayawada

Sistla Dakshina Murthy By

Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Picnickers who visited the Bhavani Island in the city on the first Sunday of Karthika Masam returned disappointed as boating operations remained suspended in River Krishna. Hoping to have a good time, many families and youngsters gathered at the Berm Park in the morning.

However, the Andhra Pradesh Tourism Development Corporation (APTDC) officials did not allow the picnickers to enter the premises. With no option left, several left for Undavalli Caves and Kondapalli Fort to host garden parties (Vanabhojanalu). A few of them, especially members of the residential associations, thronged the mango orchards near Agiripalli, Adivinekkalam and Nuzvid.

“Every year, I, along with my family and friends, visit the Bhavani Island to hold the garden party. This time, however, the officials denied us permission to enter the Berm Park as boating operations have not yet resumed,” said B Venkatesh. “There are not many tourist spots in the city. Officials concerned should provide permission for resuming the boating operations at the earliest,” he added.

Picknickers having fun at a garden party on the first Sunday of Karthika Masam at Undavalli Caves in Guntur district | Prasant Madugula

Bhavani Island Tourism Corporation Limited (BITCL) Chief Executive Officer Roop Kumar said negotiations for the resumption of boating operations with the irrigation officials are underway.

When it comes to the maintenance of food stalls at the Bhavani Island, Roop Kumar said a meeting will be conducted with traders and they will be sensitised on the measures to be taken to contain the spread of the virus while hosting the garden parties.

Meanwhile, police prevented the picnickers from having a holy dip in the sea near Manginapudi Beach in Machilipatnam. However, the situation was quite different at Hamsaldeevi in Avanigadda mandal as people in large numbers thronged the beach. Police and marine officials took all precautionary measures and allowed the picnickers and devotees to have a dip in the sea in strict adherence to the Covid-19 guidelines.

“We are hoping to get permission from the irrigation officials on Monday to resume boating operations. The APTDC has readied three boats for resuming boating operations in strict adherence to Covid protocol.