BoB’s renovated Benz Circle branch opened

As on September 2020, the Benz Circle branch’s total business is Rs 10,375.38 crore. 

Published: 25th November 2020 06:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th November 2020 11:07 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Bank of Baroda’s renovated Benz Circle branch was inaugurated by Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs Minister Kodali Venkateswara Rao (Nani) and Bank of Baroda, Hyderabad Zone, General Manager Manmohan Gupta on Tuesday. As on September 2020, the Benz Circle branch’s total business is Rs 10,375.38 crore. 

Vijayawada region consists of 54 branches spread over two districts - Krishna and West Godavari). The region contributes 25 per cent of Hyderabad Zone’s total business and 36 per cent in total advances of the zone.

The minister expressed happiness over the services rendered by the bank and the financial support given to the beneficiaries of government sponsored schemes.Vijayawada Regional Manager Ch Rajasekhar, Guntur Regional Manager SR Tagore, Vijayawada regional DRM V Ravindra Babu, Benz Circle branch staff and customers were present.

