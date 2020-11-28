STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Online training classes for journalists today

National media advisor to the government Devulapalle Amar will deliver the keynote address, while District Collector A Md Imtiaz will be the guest of honour.

digital, online classes

Representational Image

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: C Raghavachari Press Academy of Andhra Pradesh will conduct online training classes for journalists in Krishna district on November 28 from 9:30 am to 1 pm. In a press release, Press Academy chairman Devireddy Srinath said experts and veteran journalists will be taking the classes and urged the journalist fraternity in Krishna district to make good use of the opportunity. He said the classes will not only prove useful to the journalists in rural areas, but also to the journalist at all levels. 

The online classes will include lectures on how to gather news and identify potential news by senior journalist BV Prasad, a lecture news composition and rules to be followed by Vikrama Simhapuri University registrar L Vijayakrishna Reddy. Doubts of journalists will be clarified online. 

The Press Academy chairman said that study material will be sent online which include what is news, how to write news, how a TV reporter should be, what needs to be the focus of crime beat, how not to write mistakes etc., will be sent in a PDF format to the email ids of the participants. Participation certificates will be issued on the same day evening. 

