New barrages: Tenders for DPRs re-invited

The consultant for the preparation of the DPR is likely to be finalised by the second week of December. 

Published: 30th November 2020 09:03 AM

Prakasam Barrage looks filled with heavy inflows in Vijayawada. (Photo | Prasant Madugula, EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The water resources department has re-invited tenders for the preparation of the detailed project reports (DPRs) for the two barrages sanctioned downstream Prakasam Barrage to tap the surplus water that goes waste into the sea during floods. The consultant for the preparation of the DPR is likely to be finalised by the second week of December. 

Even though the department had invited the tenders for the DPR preparation in October, some of the consultants represented to the government to relax a certain clause for participation in the bidding. The clause for which relaxation was sought was the class-1 contractor and above eligibility set as per the norms to participate in the bidding.

After considering the representation, the government has decided to widen the scope for participation and said either class-I and above or those with valid registration of similar class in CPWD/PWD/PSUs anywhere in the country or engineering and consulting companies with similar experience would be eligible to participate. The officials said that the process has begun on November 23 and the last date for filing the bids would be December 7. After scrutiny and reverse auction on December 9 the developer would be identified by December 11. 

It may be recalled that the state government sanctioned two barrages downstream the Prakasam Barrage -- one at 12th km downstream between Chodavaram in Penamaluru mandal of Krishna and Ramachandrapuram in Mangalagiri mandal of Guntur at a cost of `1,215 crore, and the other  at 62th km between Bandikollanka in Mopidevi mandal of Krishna district and Ravi Anantavaram village in Repalle mandal of Guntur district at a cost of `1,350 crore -- with a cumulative capacity of about 6 TMC.

