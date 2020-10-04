STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
COVID-19 sample testing breaches 60 lakh-mark in Andhra Pradesh

Tests per million rise to 1,12,760, positivity rate declines to 11.84%

Published: 04th October 2020 07:33 AM

Health workers collecting samples for Covid-19 test in Visakhapatnam. (Photo | G Satyanarayana, EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The total number of samples tested in Andhra Pradesh crossed the 60-lakh mark on Saturday. As many as 72,861 samples, including 35,477 Rapid Antigen samples, were tested in the last 24 hours ending Saturday 9 am, taking the total to 60,21,395. 

Of the new samples, 6,224 tested positive, pushing the COVID-19 count of the State to 7,13,014. With 41 more casualties, the COVID toll increased to 5,941. The total number of recoveries rose to 6,51,791 with another 7,798 patients discharged from COVID hospitals in the State in the last 24 hours. Now, the number of active cases in the State stood at 55,282. 

According to a media bulletin issued by the State Command Control Room (Health) on Saturday evening, the number of people tested per million increased to 1,12,760, which is double the national average of 56,129. The positivity rate also came down and stood at 11.84 per cent. No district in the State reported more than 1,000 new cases in the last 24 hours. The highest number of 890 cases was recorded in West Godavari, followed by 827 in Chittoor and 824 in East Godavari. 

Srikakulam reported the lowest number of 175 cases.  The daily count of the five of the total 13 districts was less than 300. East Godavari continued to top the list with a total of 99,959 COVID cases, followed by West Godavari with 69,280, Chittoor with 64,498, Anantapur with 58,323, Kurnool with 56,852, Guntur with 56,226, Nellore with 53,851, Visakhapatnam with 50,827 and Prakasam with 50,319. Nine of the 13 districts crossed the 50,000-mark in COVID count. Krishna continued to be the district with the lowest corona tally of 28,717 in the district.

Of the total 41 fatalities, Krishna reported six deaths, Chittoor and East Godavari five each, Guntur, Prakasam and Visakhapatnam four each, Nellore three, Anantapur, Kadapa, Kurnool and Srikakulam two each, Vizianagaram and West Godavari one each. 

Kadapa corona tally  crosses 45K-mark
Kadapa: The COVID-19 count of the district crossed the 45,000 mark on Saturday. As many as 491 new cases emerged, taking the total to 45,233. According to a health bulletin released by DMHO Anil Kumar, 185 more patients were discharged from COVID hospitals in the district, increasing the total to recoveries to 40,615. A total of 4,23,437 samples have been tested in the district so far.

