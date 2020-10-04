STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
COVID-19: Full-fledged sports activities yet to resume in Andhra Pradesh

Skaters have started practising roller skating on BRTS Road and State Guest House Road in the city and the Seed Access Road at Krishnayapalem.

Published: 04th October 2020 07:27 AM

skating

With easing of Covid-19 curbs as part of Unlock 5.0, children practise roller skating on the Seed Access Road in Guntur district on Saturday (Photo | Prasant Madugula, EPS)

By Ritika arun vaishali
Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:  With the Centre easing Covid-19 curbs further as part of Unlock 5.0, sports activities have resumed in the city. Children are seen playing various sports and games on roads in several residential localities. Skaters have started practising roller skating on BRTS Road and State Guest House Road in the city and the Seed Access Road at Krishnayapalem.

Though children and sports enthusiasts are now able to play their favourite sport, many of them are still unhappy. The reason is stadiums continue to remain shut for practice of sports and games for professional excellence. “My coach has started training in my residential complex. I have a badminton net and so at least I can take training. But my cousin is not able to join us and neither can she go to the stadium near her house.

But still, I cannot practise the way I used to before lockdown,” said 14-year-old K Maithili. Adding to Maithili, her coach Srivastava said that it is important for the children to practise in proper court else their game is affected. Students of MD Khaza, a private skating tutor, are happy to rock and roll on the streets again. “Almost after six months I met all my batchmates and we skated together and tried our old stunts. It feels so fresh and lively,” said Prerak Basha. Khaza trains nearly six to seven groups at different locations across Vijayawada. “There was no income to me for the past six months.

I have a shop of skating and rolling sports’ equipment. Even that was closed due to lockdown. Now, my activities resumed. I am hopeful of bringing back life on track. Once the stadiums are open, I can also start my high-profile personal training which I used to give to those who have the ability to take professional training,” said Khaza.

On reopening of stadiums and other professional play areas, Assistant Director of SAAP SV Ramana said, “We are waiting for the State government’s SOP. Once we get that we will have to make our own SOP and communicate the same to each district administration. After that, each district administration will reopen the play areas, strictly adhering to the SOP.”

More from Vijayawada.
