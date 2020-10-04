STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Vijayawada

Vijayawada civic body officials seize 1.5 tonnes of spoiled meat

A team of officials then reached the railway station and found boxes of spoiled meat on the platform which were unloaded from the train after it arrived at 10.30 am.

Published: 04th October 2020 07:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th October 2020 07:35 AM   |  A+A-

Chickens were taken out from the meat shop after the corporation officials asked to close the shop at Pallavaram market on Sunday

Representational Image. (Photo| Ashwin Prasath, EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Upon receiving a tip-off, officials of the Vijayawada Municipal Corporation’s (VMC) public health department on Saturday seized about 1.5 tonnes of spoiled meat packed in 14 boxes that arrived in the city on the Howrah-Yesvantpur Express.

VMC veterinary assistant surgeon (VAS) A Ravi Chand said they received an anonymous call around 9 am on Saturday, during which a person told them spoiled meat was being sent to the city on the Howrah-Yesvantpur Express. A team of officials then reached the railway station and found boxes of spoiled meat on the platform which were unloaded from the train after it arrived at 10.30 am.

“The consignment was to be delivered to one Khaja of Machilipatnam from New Delhi, West Bengal and Odisha,” Ravi Chand said. The corporation tried to contact Khaja using the phone number mentioned on the consignment, but was unable to get through. Later, the meat was buried at the dumping yard maintained by the VMC at Pathapadu village. 

More from Vijayawada.
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
VMC Vijayawada Municipal Corporation Meat spoiled meat
India Matters
Representational Image. (Photo | PTI)
India set to launch hypersonic nuclear-capable Shaurya missile on Saturday
People light candles during a protest demanding justice for the Hathras case victim
Hathras case: Upper caste villagers demand CBI probe, say accused are innocent
Supreme Court (File Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Ready to waive compound interest during moratorium for loans upto Rs 2 cr: Centre 
For representational purposes
Bored working from home? Uttarakhand offers 'workcation' from mountains

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Ambushed Assam Rifles vehicle in Arunachal Pradesh. (Photo| EPS)
Militants ambush Assam Rifles vehicle in Arunachal, 1 killed
Firefighters battle flames at the KPCL power plant, which witnessed a gas turbine blast, at Yelahanka in Bengaluru on Friday | Express
Gas turbine explodes at power plant in Karnataka, 15 injured
Gallery
Here is the list of contestants in the fourth season of popular reality show Bigg Boss in Tamil hosted by Kamal Haasan.
Bigg Boss Tamil Season 4: Check out the list of contestants
Shreyas Iyer showed his class with a captain's knock and pacer Anrich Nortje honoured his skipper's heroics by bowling a splendid penultimate over in Delhi Capitals' 18-run victory over Kolkata Knight Riders in a thrilling IPL match here on Saturday. (Photo | PTI)
IPL 2020 in PICS: Run feast continues in Sharjah as Delhi Capitals claim 18-run victory over KKR
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp