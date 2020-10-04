Vijayawada civic body officials seize 1.5 tonnes of spoiled meat

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Upon receiving a tip-off, officials of the Vijayawada Municipal Corporation’s (VMC) public health department on Saturday seized about 1.5 tonnes of spoiled meat packed in 14 boxes that arrived in the city on the Howrah-Yesvantpur Express.

VMC veterinary assistant surgeon (VAS) A Ravi Chand said they received an anonymous call around 9 am on Saturday, during which a person told them spoiled meat was being sent to the city on the Howrah-Yesvantpur Express. A team of officials then reached the railway station and found boxes of spoiled meat on the platform which were unloaded from the train after it arrived at 10.30 am.

“The consignment was to be delivered to one Khaja of Machilipatnam from New Delhi, West Bengal and Odisha,” Ravi Chand said. The corporation tried to contact Khaja using the phone number mentioned on the consignment, but was unable to get through. Later, the meat was buried at the dumping yard maintained by the VMC at Pathapadu village.