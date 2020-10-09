15-foot-long python caught in fishing net in Krishna district

By Express News Service

The python which

was caught in a fishing

net. (Photo | Express)

VIJAYAWADA: The forest staff rescued a 15-foot-long python on Thursday.



The python got trapped in the net of a fisherman while he was fishing in the Krishna river at Devarapalli village in Thotlavalluru mandal of Krishna district.

“We got a phone call around 11:30 am from some fishermen. They informed us that a big snake was caught in the net of a fellow fisherman. We rushed to the spot with a team of snake catchers and forest staff. The python was freed from the net and left in the nearby forest,” said Divisional Forest Officer Yashodabai.

She further said that this kind of incidents are rare and this might have happened due to heavy inflows into Krishna river from upstream.

“Small snakes are often found in the river. But big snakes are found only when there are heavy inflows from upstream and during floods,” the DFO added.