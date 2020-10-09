Plan to develop tourist places in Krishna district

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Principal Secretary for Tourism Rajat Bhargav has instructed officials to make a proposal to develop tourist places in Krishna district.

Speaking at a review meeting here on Thursday, he directed the officials to focus on developing Manginapudi and Hamsaladeevi beaches. He also asked them to improve basic amenities at Berm Park and evolve a plan to set up a 3-star hotel there.

Further, he told them to focus on improving road connectivity to Kondapalli Fort, developing Buddha Stupa in Ghantasala village and Atapaka Bird Sanctuary to boost tourism.