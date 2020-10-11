21-year-old woman kills self over poor marks in Vijayawada

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Reportedly upset with poor marks in CA-IPCC results, a 21-year-old girl jumped into River Krishna near Prakasam Barrage on Saturday morning. The girl is a resident of Lakshmipathi Nagar in Auto Nagar. Initial efforts by the SDRF personnel to rescue her went in vain even as the search operations were still on.

One Town Circle Inspector P Venkateshwarlu said the girl came out of her house around 7:30 am to buy milk. From Auto Nagar, she took a bus to Kaleswara Rao Market and got down at Ratham Centre. Around 8:30 am, she jumped into the river leaving her hand bag on roadside, he said.

On receiving information, police personnel reached the spot and alerted the SDRF personnel. They carried out a search operation, but couldn’t find her. The same was informed to her family members.

Suicide Helpline

OneLife: 78930-78930

Roshni: 040-66202000