Former priest arrested for duping jobless youth in Vijayawada

The cybercrime police on Saturday arrested one person for duping jobless youth on online platforms promising jobs and recovered Rs 60,000 from him. 

Published: 11th October 2020 07:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th October 2020 07:39 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:  The cybercrime police on Saturday arrested one person for duping jobless youth on online platforms promising jobs and recovered Rs 60,000 from him. Assistant Commissioner of Police SK Shariffuddin said that the accused was identified as Panchangam Dattatreya (42) a former temple priest and an alcoholic. 

After losing his job as priest during the Covid-19 pandemic, the accused, in a bid to earn easy money, floated a fake company Aravind Private Limited and posted an advertisement on the online platform to recruit ‘surveyors’ and ‘operators’ promising a salary between Rs 12,000 and Rs 20,000 per month.

Two persons were recruited as ‘managers’ on a salary of Rs 20,000 per month; interviews were also conducted, but their work was limited to collecting advance fees from the desperate youth. On coming to know that they were duped, the duo filed a complaint at Ajit Singh Nagar police station. The accused has cheated youth in Vijayawada, Guntur and East Godavari promising jobs. 

The Assistant Commissioner of Police also said that the police managed to trace Dattatreya using his mobile phone signals. A case under Sections 66D of Information Technology Act and 420 of Indian Penal Code (IPC) (cheating) was registered against him at the Ajit Singh Nagar police station. The police produced him in court and he was sent to judicial custody, the Assistant Commissioner of Police said.

