Man employed at Vijayawada Police Commissionerate shot dead near bar on outskirts of city

A 33-year-old youth identified as Gajakanti Mahesh, was shot dead by unidentified miscreants near a bar on the outskirts of Vijayawada on Saturday midnight.

According to police, Mahesh, an employee of Vijayawada Police Commissionerate, was consuming beer along with his friends K Harikrishna, U Dinesh, YG Sumanth and K Anudeep near Rupa Bar on Vijayawada Bypass Road, when they were assaulted by two unidentified miscreants.

The attackers fired 10 rounds -- three of which struck Mahesh killing him on the spot.

The miscreants fled the spot in the car that they stole from Mahesh and his friends.

On being alerted of the incident, police rushed to the spot. They found the car, in which the attackers fled, abandoned at Mustabad Road.

Vijayawada Commissioner of Police B Srinvasulu visited the spot of the crime and took stock of the situation.

Special teams have been formed to catch the attackers.

Police officials, who collected the footage from CCTV cameras near the spot are investigating from different angles including, family problems, real-estate disputes.