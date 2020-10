By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat offered prayers at the Goddess Kanaka Durga Temple atop Indrakeeladri here on Saturday.

Bhagwat reached the city a day earlier to participate in the three-day RSS annual meeting at Vignan Vihara School, Nuthaki, Managalagiri mandal.

On his visit to the hill shrine, temple EO MV Suresh Babu and priests accorded him a traditional welcome. After the darshan, he was blessed by the temple head sthanacharya L Siva Prasad Sarma.