Six new species of butterflies add colour to Kondapalli reserve forest

VIJAYAWADA: Six new species of butterflies have been spotted in the Kondapalli Reserve Forest in September by butterfly lovers and conservationists. These new species include Golden Angle, Pointed Ciliate Blue, Dingy Line Blue, Bamboo Tree Brown, Complete Paint Brush Swift and Tricolour Pied Flat. With these, the total number of species found at the Kondapalli Reserve Forest has increased to 62.

D Rajesh Varma, a butterfly lover, attributed the sudden rise in varieties of butterfly species to lockdown. “The reduction in pollution levels and almost zero human activity in the reserve forest might have led to migration of these species. Butterflies are found more in numbers where there is fresh air, silence and minimum human activity.

“Only a few people are interested in finding new species of butterflies among others. It is one of the neglected insects and so trends only when someone actually makes the effort to post or write about butterflies,” he said.

Varma along with conservationist and forest officials took long walks in September to mark the Big Butterfly month. That is when these species were spotted. “Every year, the ‘Annual Big Butterfly Count’ is conducted in UK from July to September. This is when butterflies normally migrate. It is the first time in India that such an activity was conducted.

The aim is involve citizens in counting their courtyard butterflies and submit information on various designated portals and in turn assess the results,” he explained. Elaborating, Varma said, “All the six are Indian species. The Golden Angle was spotted in large numbers after four years. The species was found in large numbers once in 2017. But since then it had been a no show. Rest all species were just single sights,” he said.

Advising the public, he said, “We can do our part towards conservation of these fling jewels by growing curry leaf plants in our gardens or terraces since such plants host commonly found butterflies (common mormon and common lime). They are large butterflies, which will definitely catch attention and they are found in urban areas. They would surely visit our premises to lay eggs on these plants and carry on with life cycle,” he said.

Apartment associations can plant Cassia Fistula (golden shower tree), which is a host plant for common emigrants and mottled emigrants found in large numbers. “While flowering this tree is a visual treat, it enhances the look of the surroundings. Also, everyone can plant peacock flower since it acts as a nectaring plant to many species of butterflies,” he suggested. “The butterflies are known as best bio indicators, which are sensitive to tiny changes in the environment. To ensure that the life cycle is preserved, conserving them is important,” Varma concluded.