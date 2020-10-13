Andhra Pradesh reports lowest single-day spike in coronavirus cases in over two months

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Andhra Pradesh on Monday reported only 3,224 new coronavirus cases, the lowest single-day spike since July 18. At the same time, 5,504 patients were discharged from hospitals, after which the total number of recoveries climbed to 7,08,712 against the state’s caseload of 7,58,951.Thirty-two new casualties took the Covid-19 toll to 6,256 and brought down the active cases to 43,983. According to the latest media bulletin issued by the State Command Control Room, 61,112 samples were tested in the 24 hours ending Monday 9 am. The total number of samples tested so far is 66,30,728.

The daily spike in all the 13 districts was less than 1,000 cases as East Godavari recorded the sharpest rise of 547 new cases on Monday, followed by West Godavari (489), Guntur (370) and Prakasam (270); Krishna district reported only 86 infections, the lowest in the state.

East Godavari continues to be on top of the list with regards to the overall cases (1,06,590); West Godavari (75,489), Chittoor (70,615), Anantapur (61,156), Guntur (60,221), Kurnool (58,241), Nellore (56,844), Prakasam (54,658) and Visakhapatnam (52,651) follow. The caseload in Krishna district is the lowest (32,036).

Krishna and Prakasam each accounted for five of the 32 casualties; Guntur and Kadapa reported four deaths each, Anantapur and East Godavari three each, Chittoor and West Godavari two each, Kurnool, Nellore, Srikakulam and Visakhapatnam one each. Chittoor has reported 707 Covid deaths so far.