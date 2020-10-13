STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Vijayawada

Andhra Pradesh reports lowest single-day spike in coronavirus cases in over two months

Andhra Pradesh on Monday reported only 3,224 new coronavirus cases, the lowest single-day spike since July 18.

Published: 13th October 2020 09:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th October 2020 09:20 AM   |  A+A-

COVID testing

A person gets himself tested for coronavirus in Vijayawada. (Photo | Prasant Madugula, EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Andhra Pradesh on Monday reported only 3,224 new coronavirus cases, the lowest single-day spike since July 18. At the same time, 5,504 patients were discharged from hospitals, after which the total number of recoveries climbed to 7,08,712 against the state’s caseload of 7,58,951.Thirty-two new casualties took the Covid-19 toll to 6,256 and brought down the active cases to 43,983. According to the latest media bulletin issued by the State Command Control Room, 61,112 samples were tested in the 24 hours ending Monday 9 am. The total number of samples tested so far is 66,30,728.

The daily spike in all the 13 districts was less than 1,000 cases as East Godavari recorded the sharpest rise of 547 new cases on Monday, followed by West Godavari (489), Guntur (370) and Prakasam (270); Krishna district reported only 86 infections, the lowest in the state. 

East Godavari continues to be on top of the list with regards to the overall cases (1,06,590); West Godavari (75,489), Chittoor (70,615), Anantapur (61,156), Guntur (60,221), Kurnool (58,241), Nellore (56,844), Prakasam (54,658) and Visakhapatnam (52,651) follow. The caseload in Krishna district is the lowest (32,036).

Krishna and Prakasam each accounted for five of the 32 casualties; Guntur and Kadapa reported four deaths each, Anantapur and East Godavari three each, Chittoor and West Godavari two each, Kurnool, Nellore, Srikakulam and Visakhapatnam one each. Chittoor has reported 707 Covid deaths so far.

More from Vijayawada.
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Andhra Pradesh coronavirus cases
India Matters
Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy (File photo| EPS)
Petition in SC against Jagan over press meet against top judge
National Investigation Agency officials (File Photo | PTI)
Gold smuggling accused has IS links, says NIA
Image used for representational purpose.
Incidence of breast cancer high among women in Chennai: Study
Wearing masks has become the norm as the pandemic rages on. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal, EPS)
Universal mask use may save 1.32 lakh lives till February

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Representational Image. (Photo | EPS)
Herd Immunity is scientifically and ethically problematic: WHO Chief
Bengaluru may be worst-affected by COVID-19 at present
Gallery
Dwayne Bravo - Wickets: 104 - The only bowler with over 100 wickets for the Yellow Army, Bravo has 104 scalps to his name. He is the franchise's all-time leading wicket-taker. Bravo won the Purple Cap in 2013 and 2015. (Photo| Twitter)
From Dwayne Bravo to Ravindra Jadeja: Chennai Super Kings' highest wicket-takers in IPL - top five list
No, Manchester United captain Harry Maguire isn't the most trolled footballer in England. In fact, he is not even among the top-ten. 'Compare.bet' have come up with the list of ten most targeted players on Twitter, analysing the percentage of negative twe
Revealed: Ten most trolled Premier League players on Twitter. Topper Marcus Rashford joined by Manchester United teammate, Tottenham captain
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp