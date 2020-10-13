STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Vijayawada

Cops probing all angles in Mahesh’s murder case

V’wada police reportedly questioned suspects to ascertain facts

Published: 13th October 2020 09:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th October 2020 09:29 AM   |  A+A-

Police, Crime

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Investigating the murder of G Mahesh, who was shot dead on the outskirts of the city on Saturday night, police suspect that at least nine bullets were fired at the victim. However, five of them missed the target while four hit the victim. Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Vikrant Patil said the miscreants fired nine rounds suspected to be from a 7.5 mm pistol at the victim. Special teams have been constituted and probing the murder from all angles. The miscreants have fled the crime scene in a car and got down from it after travelling 5 km distance.

Vikrant Patil said, “We are also investigating the alleged involvement of the deceased in real estate dealings, besides issues with a friend as alleged by the family members,” he said. Meanwhile, sources said that police have reportedly questioned the suspects to ascertain the facts. A case has been registered under CrPC 302 (murder) and 397 (robbery) sections. 

Meanwhile, in a twist to the murder of Mahesh, his sister Sunitha on Monday suspected the role of Hari Krishna, said to be a friend of the victim, behind the killing of his brother. However, the victim’s mother Vimala maintained that Mahesh had no differences with anyone and demanded strict punishment for those who killed her son.

Mahesh’s sister Sunitha suspected Hari Krishna, one of the friends of her brother behind the killing. “I was trying to reach Mahesh and his friends -- Tony, Anudeep and Dinesh -- from 10:30 pm on that day but their phones were not reachable. I even sent messages to his friends but there was no response,” she said.
“Even as we were worried, I received a call at around 12:30 am from a cop intimating that Mahesh was involved in an accident and asked us to come to the hospital,” she added.

She further alleged that Hari Krishna called Mahesh and asked their location and reached there in his car. Hari Krishna transferred some money and asked Tony and Anudeep to get beers for him. It was after the duo left the place, my brother was shot, she claimed.“Why didn’t Hari Krishna immediately shift my brother to a hospital in his car and instead he gave his car to the miscreants?,” Sunitha questioned.

More from Vijayawada.
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Mahesh murder Vikrant Patil
India Matters
Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy (File photo| EPS)
Petition in SC against Jagan over press meet against top judge
National Investigation Agency officials (File Photo | PTI)
Gold smuggling accused has IS links, says NIA
Image used for representational purpose.
Incidence of breast cancer high among women in Chennai: Study
Wearing masks has become the norm as the pandemic rages on. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal, EPS)
Universal mask use may save 1.32 lakh lives till February

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Representational Image. (Photo | EPS)
Herd Immunity is scientifically and ethically problematic: WHO Chief
Bengaluru may be worst-affected by COVID-19 at present
Gallery
Dwayne Bravo - Wickets: 104 - The only bowler with over 100 wickets for the Yellow Army, Bravo has 104 scalps to his name. He is the franchise's all-time leading wicket-taker. Bravo won the Purple Cap in 2013 and 2015. (Photo| Twitter)
From Dwayne Bravo to Ravindra Jadeja: Chennai Super Kings' highest wicket-takers in IPL - top five list
No, Manchester United captain Harry Maguire isn't the most trolled footballer in England. In fact, he is not even among the top-ten. 'Compare.bet' have come up with the list of ten most targeted players on Twitter, analysing the percentage of negative twe
Revealed: Ten most trolled Premier League players on Twitter. Topper Marcus Rashford joined by Manchester United teammate, Tottenham captain
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp