Cops probing all angles in Mahesh’s murder case

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Investigating the murder of G Mahesh, who was shot dead on the outskirts of the city on Saturday night, police suspect that at least nine bullets were fired at the victim. However, five of them missed the target while four hit the victim. Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Vikrant Patil said the miscreants fired nine rounds suspected to be from a 7.5 mm pistol at the victim. Special teams have been constituted and probing the murder from all angles. The miscreants have fled the crime scene in a car and got down from it after travelling 5 km distance.

Vikrant Patil said, “We are also investigating the alleged involvement of the deceased in real estate dealings, besides issues with a friend as alleged by the family members,” he said. Meanwhile, sources said that police have reportedly questioned the suspects to ascertain the facts. A case has been registered under CrPC 302 (murder) and 397 (robbery) sections.

Meanwhile, in a twist to the murder of Mahesh, his sister Sunitha on Monday suspected the role of Hari Krishna, said to be a friend of the victim, behind the killing of his brother. However, the victim’s mother Vimala maintained that Mahesh had no differences with anyone and demanded strict punishment for those who killed her son.

Mahesh’s sister Sunitha suspected Hari Krishna, one of the friends of her brother behind the killing. “I was trying to reach Mahesh and his friends -- Tony, Anudeep and Dinesh -- from 10:30 pm on that day but their phones were not reachable. I even sent messages to his friends but there was no response,” she said.

“Even as we were worried, I received a call at around 12:30 am from a cop intimating that Mahesh was involved in an accident and asked us to come to the hospital,” she added.

She further alleged that Hari Krishna called Mahesh and asked their location and reached there in his car. Hari Krishna transferred some money and asked Tony and Anudeep to get beers for him. It was after the duo left the place, my brother was shot, she claimed.“Why didn’t Hari Krishna immediately shift my brother to a hospital in his car and instead he gave his car to the miscreants?,” Sunitha questioned.