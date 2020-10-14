 Krishna University to offer foreign language course

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Krishna University in Machilipatnam is planning to offer certificate courses in German, Spanish and French languages. Though the university is yet to get an official nod for the same, the officials stated that the courses may begin from the coming academic year and each course will have 30 seats. “We are not sure if we can start the classes from this academic year for two reasons: the courses are yet to get approval and it also depends on the response from the students. Not many may be inclined to join them this year due to the pandemic,” said registrar Krishna Reddy.