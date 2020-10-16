Heavy inflows into Vijayawada's Prakasam Barrage, dams in Krishna basin to continue for two more days

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The second flood warning continued at Prakasam Barrage. It continued to discharge 7.3 lakh cusecs of flood water downstream at 8 pm on Thursday and there is no let up in heavy inflow from the upper Krishna basin and tributaries of Krishna in Telangana.

The trend of inflows into major reservoirs in Krishna basin is expected to be on the rise for two more days, according to the Central Water Commission. "Due to ongoing rainfall in Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and North Interior Karnataka, river Krishna and its tributaries are rising. Inflows into major dams are showing an increasing trend," CWC’s flood advisory stated.

Since rainfall is expected to continue in upstream areas of Krishna and Bhima for next two days, and as all the dams in Krishna, Bhima and Tungabhadra sub-basins in Maharashtra, Karnataka, Telangana and Andhra Pradesh are very near to FRL, caution is advised, it added.

Though the inflow into Prakasam Barrage marginally declined, compared to Wednesday, it remained over 7.2 lakh cusecs with Pulichintala project’s outflow rising to 5.1 lakh cusecs. At 8 pm, Pulichintala recorded an inflow of 4.81 lakh cusecs and it has 42.42 TMC of water against its full reservoir level of 45.77 TMC. Srisailam dam recorded an inflow of 5.3 lakh cusecs. Nagarjuna Sagar recorded an inflow of 4 to 4.5 lakh cusecs and is discharging most of it to Pulichintala project.

Meanwhile, the first flood warning continued at Gotta barrage on Vamsadhara. At 3 pm, the inflow was recorded to be 41,000 cusecs and the outflow 43,000 cusecs. The flood to Sir Arthur Cotton Barrage in Dowleswaram remained steady with an inflow of 2.29 lakh cusecs and an outflow of 2.31 lakh cusecs.

Review meet on Tungabhadra fete

Water Resources Minister P Anil Kumar, who is the Incharge Minister of Kurnool, is scheduled to visit the district on Friday to inspect the pushkar ghats for the upcoming Tungabhadra Pushkarams from November 20 to December 1. He will later hold a meeting with the officials to take stock of the arrangements for the 12-day river festival.

Kurnool gets Rs 30 crore for 12-day river festival

VIJAYAWADA: The Panchayat Raj and Rural Development Department has given administrative sanction for Rs 30 crore to take up 56 works in Kurnool district for the ensuing Tungabhadra Pushkarams. A sum of Rs 1.04 crore will be spent on renovation of four Panchayat Raj buildings, while the remaining Rs 28.96 crore will be utilised for 52 other development works.