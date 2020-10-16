Krishna district police catches gold robber through Facebook account

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Krishna police on Thursday solved a gold robbery case by tracking the accused through his Facebook account and recovered gold ornaments worth Rs 2.98 lakh from him. Disclosing the details to the media, Nuzvid DSP B Srinivasulu said that on October 1, a theft was reported at Thurupu Digavalli village in Nuzvid mandal.

Upon receiving a complaint from the victim, Nuzvid rural sub-inspector Ch Ranjith and his team carried out a thorough investigation and tracked the accused Karnati Praveen, a native of Madhira town in Khammam district of Telangana.

"During our investigation we came to know that the accused was the Facebook friend of the victim. On a few occasions, Praveen visited the victim’s house. On October 1, he stole gold ornaments worth Rs 3 lakh from her house," Srinivasulu said.

"Suspecting Praveen's involvement in the theft, the victim filed a case. We tracked the accused through his Facebook account,” the DSP said and cautioned the public not to fall prey to fraudsters on social media platforms.