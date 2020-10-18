STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Provide permanent solution for Andhra flood victims: Botcha Satyanarayana

He was speaking at a review meeting held at VMC command control room here on Saturday and enquired with the officials concerned about the flood relief measures being taken in the low-lying areas.

Botcha Satyanarayana

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Minister for Municipal Administration and Urban Development Botcha Satyanarayana has suggested the officials concerned to come up with a permanent solution to address the grievances of flood victims in the low-lying areas downstream Prakasam Barrage. 

VMC Commissioner V Prasanna Venkatesh informed the minister that around 1,000 flood victims from Krishna Lanka and other habitations were shifted to rehabilitation centers set up at Indira Gandhi Municipal Corporation Stadium and Patamata High School.

This apart, arrangements were also made to provide food, medicines and drinking water to 5,000 people. Botcha has directed the officials concerned to prepare a comprehensive action plan and complete the construction of the retaining wall and prevent the encroachments on the riverbed at Krishna Lanka and Ramalingeswara Nagar.

The minister also suggested the officials to speed up the enumeration process and provide housing facility for 2,500 families identified in the low-lying areas. During the course of the meeting, Botcha also reviewed the ongoing development projects taken up by the civic body. 

