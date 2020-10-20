Cop hurt as concrete chunk from flyover falls on him

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: A small chunk of concrete from the recently inaugurated Kanaka Durga flyover in the city fell apart from the structure on Monday. A police constable, who was performing traffic duties, suffered minor injuries as the chunk of concrete fell on him. The incident occurred around 1 pm when the APSP Battalion police constable K Rambabu was performing traffic duties under the Kanaka Durga flyover opposite Model Guest House.

The APSP constable was drafted for traffic duties in view of the Dasara festivities at the Kanaka Durga temple. “A small chunk of concrete from the flyover fell on the constable injuring his left hand and shoulder. He was immediately rushed to the Vijayawada government general hospital for treatment,” the police said. Representatives from Soma construction company, which executed the project, reached the spot and took up repair works.

They removed the excess concrete present in between the wings. Speaking to TNIE, Soma Construction Company Site in-charge Anantarama Rao explained that there was no need to get scared and reiterated that the structure was built with utmost care. Explaining the reasons behind the unexpected incident, Rao said the concrete chunk fell from the downside portion of flyover and the excess concrete has been removed. The R&B officials were unavailable for comment.