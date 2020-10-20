STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Vijayawada

Rains may continue for two more days

With a fresh low pressure area developing in the Bay of Bengal, more rains are expected to lash the state on Tuesday and Wednesday. 

Published: 20th October 2020 08:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th October 2020 08:07 AM   |  A+A-

Andhra flood

Residents of flood affected areas like Rani Gari Thota and Taraka Rama Nagar shift their belongings to high ground and stay there as their houses were inundated in Vijayawada on Thursday. (Photo | EPS

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: With a fresh low pressure area developing in the Bay of Bengal, more rains are expected to lash the state on Tuesday and Wednesday. The Indian Meterological Department has issued a warning for thunderstorm, along with lightning and heavy to very heavy rainfall, at isolated places over the next two days. Light to moderate rains or thundershowers are likely in most parts of  the state. 

In the 24 hours ending Monday 8:30 a.m, rainfall occurred at a few places in coastal districts and at isolated places in Rayalaseema region. Highest rainfall of 5 cm was recorded in Kurupam of Vizianagaram district, followed by 3 cm in Kunavaram of East Godavari, Narsipatnam and Chodavaram of Visakhapatnam,  Bestavaripeta and Cumbum of Prakasam and Komarada of Vizianagaram. Widespread rains were reported in Guntur, East Godavari, Krishna, West Godavari, Vizianagaram, Chittoor and Visakhapatnam. 

Highest rainfall
In the 12 hours ending Monday 8:30 pm, the highest rainfall of 9 cm was recorded in Thondangi of East Godavari district, followed by 8.8 cm in Mangalagiri and 6.6 cm in Thadepalli of Guntur district and 6 cm in Tallarevu of E Godavari

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
heavy rainfall Andhra Pradesh floods
India Matters
BJP national president JP Nadda (Photo | Vinod Kumar T, EPS)
CAA to be implemented soon, framing of rules in process: Nadda
People not maintaining social distancing in New Delhi on Monday. (Photo | Parveen Negi/EPS)
Virus, what virus? India gets back to work as festival month arrives
Punjab CM Amarinder Singh (File photo | PTI)
Amarinder moves resolution in Punjab Assembly against Centre's farm laws
Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden (Photo | AP)
Joe Biden not good for India as he is soft with China: Trump Jr

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
PM Narendra Modi (Photo| PTI)
Lockdown is over but virus is still around, be careful not careless: PM Modi
#7 Alibaba chief Jack Ma (File photo | PTI)
China's super rich got $1.5 trillion richer during pandemic: Report
Gallery
Demonstrations around France have been called in support of freedom of speech and to pay tribute to a French history teacher who was beheaded near Paris after discussing caricatures of Prophet Muhammad with his class. Samuel Paty was beheaded on Friday by
‘We are all Samuel’ & ‘We are not afraid’: Thousands gather in Paris to pay respects to beheaded French teacher
Bolivian presidential candidate Luis Arce, the leftist heir to former leader Evo Morales, said his country had 'recovered democracy' after an exit poll from TV station Unitel indicated he had won the election in the first round with 52.4% of the vote. (Photo | AP)
Bolivia back on 'socialist bloc' as Leftist Luis Arce closes in on Presidential poll win
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp