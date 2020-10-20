Rains may continue for two more days

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: With a fresh low pressure area developing in the Bay of Bengal, more rains are expected to lash the state on Tuesday and Wednesday. The Indian Meterological Department has issued a warning for thunderstorm, along with lightning and heavy to very heavy rainfall, at isolated places over the next two days. Light to moderate rains or thundershowers are likely in most parts of the state.

In the 24 hours ending Monday 8:30 a.m, rainfall occurred at a few places in coastal districts and at isolated places in Rayalaseema region. Highest rainfall of 5 cm was recorded in Kurupam of Vizianagaram district, followed by 3 cm in Kunavaram of East Godavari, Narsipatnam and Chodavaram of Visakhapatnam, Bestavaripeta and Cumbum of Prakasam and Komarada of Vizianagaram. Widespread rains were reported in Guntur, East Godavari, Krishna, West Godavari, Vizianagaram, Chittoor and Visakhapatnam.

Highest rainfall

In the 12 hours ending Monday 8:30 pm, the highest rainfall of 9 cm was recorded in Thondangi of East Godavari district, followed by 8.8 cm in Mangalagiri and 6.6 cm in Thadepalli of Guntur district and 6 cm in Tallarevu of E Godavari