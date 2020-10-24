STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Vijayawada

45 relief camps set up in 17 flood-hit mandals

Addressing the media on Friday, the Collector said that a total of 45 relief camps have been set up in the severely affected 17 mandals.

Published: 24th October 2020 07:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th October 2020 07:57 AM   |  A+A-

Flood water being released from Prasakam Barrage in Vijayawada on Thursday

Flood water being released from Prasakam Barrage in Vijayawada on Thursday. (Photo| Prasant Madugula, EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: District Collector A Md Imtiaz has said that the district administration is making no delay in responding to the rescue operations in the flood-hit areas, adding that 6,167 persons were shifted to safer locations.

Addressing the media on Friday, the Collector said that a total of 45 relief camps have been set up in the severely affected 17 mandals. He said that 27 mandals were hit by floods in the district and water entered 16,658 houses. “We provided essential commodities such as rice, onions, red gram, oil and vegetables to the affected families. A special assistance of Rs 500 was given to 3,164 families. Ration is also being distributed to poor in all the flood-hit areas,” he said. 

He said that aid worth Rs 10 crore was directly deposited in the bank accounts of beneficiaries who suffered losses in Kharif and another Rs 5 crore for farmers who suffered losses due to floods. Crops in 17,030 hectares and horticulture crops in 6,643 acres were submerged in floodwater. “Two people have lost their lives and 256 houses were damaged due to floods,” the Collector added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
relief camps
India Matters
Illegal organ trade is rampant in Kerala, says Crime Branch report
Trauma, breathing issues common among people cured of Covid
For representational purposes
MP teen hangs self after 6 marks in NEET; OMR sheet reveals actual score 590
Image used for representational purpose only
Wastage of potable water will invite 5-year jail term 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
WATCH | Copy of Ayodhya's Ram Mandir in Delhi's Pacific Mall
In this undated photo Sub-lieutenant Shivangi stands in front of the Dornier surveillance aircraft. (Photo | PTI)
Indian Navy's first female pilots all set to fly missions on Dornier aircraft
Gallery
Demonstrations around France have been called in support of freedom of speech and to pay tribute to a French history teacher who was beheaded near Paris after discussing caricatures of Prophet Muhammad with his class. Samuel Paty was beheaded on Friday by
‘We are all Samuel’ & ‘We are not afraid’: Thousands gather in Paris to pay respects to beheaded French teacher
Bolivian presidential candidate Luis Arce, the leftist heir to former leader Evo Morales, said his country had 'recovered democracy' after an exit poll from TV station Unitel indicated he had won the election in the first round with 52.4% of the vote. (Photo | AP)
Bolivia back on 'socialist bloc' as Leftist Luis Arce closes in on Presidential poll win
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp