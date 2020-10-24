45 relief camps set up in 17 flood-hit mandals

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: District Collector A Md Imtiaz has said that the district administration is making no delay in responding to the rescue operations in the flood-hit areas, adding that 6,167 persons were shifted to safer locations.

Addressing the media on Friday, the Collector said that a total of 45 relief camps have been set up in the severely affected 17 mandals. He said that 27 mandals were hit by floods in the district and water entered 16,658 houses. “We provided essential commodities such as rice, onions, red gram, oil and vegetables to the affected families. A special assistance of Rs 500 was given to 3,164 families. Ration is also being distributed to poor in all the flood-hit areas,” he said.

He said that aid worth Rs 10 crore was directly deposited in the bank accounts of beneficiaries who suffered losses in Kharif and another Rs 5 crore for farmers who suffered losses due to floods. Crops in 17,030 hectares and horticulture crops in 6,643 acres were submerged in floodwater. “Two people have lost their lives and 256 houses were damaged due to floods,” the Collector added.