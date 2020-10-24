Tadepalli road caves in, creates 6 feet deep trench

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Mild tension prevailed at Tadepalli on Friday morning when the main road connecting Undavalli and Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy’s residence suddenly caved in and created a six-feet trench.

Alert villagers set up barricades to protect others from falling into the trench and informed the incident to municipal officials, who reached the spot and conducted repair works. Also, the issue was taken to the notice of Mangalagiri MLA Alla Ramakrishna Reddy, who instructed the officials to complete the repair works at the earliest. “Road repair works have begun and will be completed in a day or two,” the officials said.