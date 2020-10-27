Andhra Pradesh govt to not allow liquor from other states

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: People can no longer bring any kind of liquor from neighbouring States. The State government has prohibited transportation of any kind of liquor manufactured outside the State into Andhra Pradesh. Till now, a maximum of three bottles of Indian Made Foreign Liquor or Foreign Liquor or beer from other States were allowed without any permit or licence. However, with the State losing revenue with people bringing in liquor from neighbouring States owing to its availability at cheaper prices compared to the prices in AP, the State government issued a GO on Monday prohibiting transport of liquor from other States into its territory without payment of excise duty.

The order issued on Monday annuls the previous GO brought last year allowing prescribed quantity of liquor or toddy from other States. Issuing the GO, the government said it had taken several pro-active steps, including removal of 43,000 belt shops in villages, AP State Beverages Corporation Limited given permission to run liquor outlets instead of private individuals and dispensing with the system of permit rooms and reducing the business hours to discourage people from consumption of liquor as part of its efforts to bring in total prohibition in phases.

Apart from this, the government had also levied new tax in the form of Additional Retail Excise Tax on liquor thereby increasing its prices. Similarly, stricter laws were enacted to take action against those possessing liquor beyond the prescribed limit or illegal sale of liquor. “It has come to the notice of the government that in a large number of cases, liquor from outside the State is being transported into AP without payment of duty and fees.

This is not only resulting in loss of revenue to the exchequer, but also transport of liquor through non-duty paid means,” said Special Chief Secretary (Revenue) Rajat Bhargava.However, transport of two litres of duty free liquor is permitted for persons travelling from outside the country as per the Government of India norms.