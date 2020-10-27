STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Vijayawada

Floodwater recedes but woes continue

People return home to pick up pieces as floods wash away their belongings

Published: 27th October 2020 08:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th October 2020 08:22 AM   |  A+A-

The houses damaged in floods at Bhupesh Gupta Nagar in Vijayawada. (Photo | Prasant Madugula, EPS)

By Sistla Dakshina Murthy
Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:  After being inundated for a fortnight in the floodwater of River Krishna, around 10 to 15 houses in Bhupesh Gupta Nagar were collapsed, leaving the inmates in the lurch during the Covid-19 pandemic. All these days, the flood-hit victims stayed at the rehabilitation centres set up by the district administration and civic body at the IGMC Stadium and Patamata High School. After the floodwater receded gradually, the residents returned to their houses only to see them in a dilapidated condition.

One among them was K Sambaiah, who has been staying at Bhupesh Gupta Nagar for more than two decades. He blamed the officials for their present situation as the latter failed to intimate them about the heavy inflows to River Krishna. “Every year, the officials alert us about the flood situation, but this time they failed to do the same. We are left with nothing as floods damaged all our belongings,” he rued. 

“We don’t need temporary measures, if the government was really committed for the welfare of poor and downtrodden, it should take steps in completing the construction of retaining wall and provide a financial assistance of `10,000 to each flood-hit family as majority of the people in our locality are daily wage labourers,” Sambaiah added.

Another resident, G Madhavi, who reached the locality after staying in her relatives’ house at Patamata, flayed the officials for not doing enough to mitigate their woes. She was in for a rude shock after seeing her house in a dilapidated condition. “We stayed at the rehabilitation centre at IGMC Stadium. The officials have provided food and shelter for us at the rehabilitation centre. But, who will compensate us for the losses we incurred during the floods,” she said. “At least, now the government should find a permanent solution to our problem,” Madhavi added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Andhra Pradesh flood Vijayawada floods Krishna River
India Matters
The in-person talks are taking place at a time when India is locked in a tense standoff with China in eastern Ladakh. (Photo | AP)
With eye on containing China, India, US hold third edition of 2+2 talks
Narrative control on J&K: A good beginning with ‘Black day’
For representational purposes
Gujarat HC becomes first state apex court to live-stream proceedings
Image used for representation only. (Photo | Shaji Vettipuram, EPS)
Covid death rate in India now lowest since March at 1.5%

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Traders import carrot from Ooty, tomato from Madanapalli, Anantapur, Kurnool and cabbage from Tamil Nadu to the Nellore market.
In a first, Kerala fixes floor price of vegetables to tide over Covid impact
RJD leader Tejashwi Prasad Yadav addresses a gathering during an election rally for the upcoming Bihar assembly elections in Munger district. (Photo | PTI)
Bihar Elections 2020: Will Left parties make a difference in Kanhaiya Kumar's land?
Gallery
While Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 has witnessed some brilliant bowling spells by the likes of Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje and Mohammed Siraj to name a few, some bowlers have also been unlucky and have been at the receiving end of the batsmen in the tournament being played in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).
From Dale Steyn to Chris Jordan: Five worst bowling figures till now in IPL 2020
Despite the ongoing pandemic, the most awaited festival of Bengal, Durga Puja, began sans the usual pomp and crowd. (Photo | Sunish P Surendran)
Bengal bids adieu to Goddess Durga with the hope for a Corona-free world
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp