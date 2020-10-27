STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
CM Jagan exhorts SC, STs to emerge as job providers 

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy launched the Jagananna YSR Badugu Vikasam 2020-23, a special industrial policy for SC and ST entrepreneurs, at his camp office at Tadepalli on Monday. 

Published: 27th October 2020 09:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th October 2020 09:12 AM

Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy during cabinet meeting at Secretariat

Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy during cabinet meeting at Secretariat. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy launched the Jagananna YSR Badugu Vikasam 2020-23, a special industrial policy for SC and ST entrepreneurs, at his camp office at Tadepalli on Monday. Speaking on the occasion, the Chief Minister said the people belonging to SC and ST communities should not be left out as working class, but emerge as entrepreneurs. “I am happy to launch the programme on the occasion of Dasara,” he said. 

Stating that like nowhere else in the country, incentives up to `1 crore will be provided under Badugu Vikasam to encourage SCs and STs to emerge as entrepreneurs and become job givers, Jagan said that they will come up with more programmes for their economic development.Skill development programmes are being implemented in the State to provide training to SCs and STs, besides helping them set up industrial units. “To encourage them further, 16.2 per cent and 6 per cent of the developed lands in APIIC industrial parks will be reserved for SC and ST entrepreneurs.

The industrial policy also provides fiscal incentives, exemption of stamp duty, investment and interest subsidy, land allotment, quality certification or patent registration, seed capital and other assistance as required,” he explained. Jagan said that several schemes under Navaratnalu are being implemented in the State to bring about a change in the lives of SCs, STs, BCs and also poor people belonging to the upper castes.

He said 82 per cent of posts in village/ward secretariats were filled with SC, ST, BC and minority candidates.  The social delivery mechanism is working transparently in ensuring the welfare schemes reach the genuine poor. YSR Cheyutha and YSR Aasara are meant to empower the weaker sections, he said.Interacting with the Chief Minister on the occasion, several prospective SC and ST entrepreneurs thanked him for launching a new industrial policy for them and described it as a Dasara gift. 

