STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Vijayawada

Cops rescue 4,147 children under Operation Muskaan

Strict action will be taken against those employing children: DGP

Published: 29th October 2020 08:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th October 2020 08:40 AM   |  A+A-

Police Commissioner Bathini Sreenivasulu distributing chocolates to the rescued child labourers in Vijayawada on Wednesday I Express

Police Commissioner Bathini Sreenivasulu distributing chocolates to the rescued child labourers in Vijayawada on Wednesday I Express

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Police rescued 4,147 children, including child labourers and runaway children, across the State as part of Operation Muskaan on Wednesday. Covid precautionary measures were taken during the drive and the rescued children were tested for coronavirus before they were sent to child care centres or reunited with their family members.

Over 500 police teams were formed across 13 districts. They conducted searches at hotels, dhabas, brick kilns etc. Most of these children were found taking shelter in railway and bus stations. Some were found begging for alms in the streets. Of the 4,147 rescued children, 3,503 are boys and 644 are girls. Director General of Police D Gautam Sawang, in a statement, said the campaign is a first-of-its-kind in the country and it aims at protecting street children from getting affected by coronavirus. Crime Investigation Department (CID) and other line departments played a crucial role in identifying the abandoned children and reuniting them with their family members. 

Police Commissioner Bathini Sreenivasulu distributing
chocolates to the rescued child labourers in
Vijayawada on Wednesday I Express

As many as 739 kids were rescued in Prakasam district, followed by 640 in Kurnool district and 417 in Anantapur district. Police also rescued 246 children in Krishna district and 60 kids in Vijayawada city. “All the bus stands, railway stations, hotels, mechanic shops and other places were thoroughly checked to rescue the children. The orphaned children will be provided shelter at child care centres. Kids were also tested for Covid-19 and treatment will be given to them based on their test results,” Gautam Sawang said, adding that the kids will be handed over to their parents after counselling.

Speaking to the media, Prakasam district SP Siddharth Kaushal said many school-going children were found working in hotels, restaurants, tiffin stalls and dhabas and sleeping on roadside due to lack of proper parental care. He said police teams conducted searches at railway stations, bus stands, brick kilns and industrial areas and rescued the children. Operation Muskaan will be continued on Thursday too, he said, adding that the police are working in coordination with NGOs to rescue the child labourers.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Operation Muskaan
India Matters
Pakistani reporters and troops visit the site of an Indian airstrike in Jaba, near Balakot, Pakistan, Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019. (Photo | AP)
Was ready to wipe out Pakistan's forward brigades after Balakot: Former IAF chief
For representational purposes
BCG shot may enhance immunity against Covid-19 in the elderly: ICMR study
Actor Rajinikanth. (Photo | PTI)
Is Rajinikanth quitting politics? Followers try to make peace with the possibility
Chaitra Kandalam
This Hyderabad toddler gets appreciation for comprehension, language talent

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Shimla's infamous monkey menace: The growing problem of food-snatching in Himachal
Democrat Joe Biden and US President Donald Trump (Photos | AP)
US Presidential Elections 2020: The five key takeaways
Gallery
While the headliners - DC and Marvel - stick to some famous franchisees with Wonder Woman, Black Panther and Thor, they also don’t shy away from ushering in a new team. Even Sony edges in with a few big-budget releases. We give you the nine films that should be on your must-watch list.
Hollywood releases: This is why 2021 is the year of superhero franchises aka DC and MCU movies!
While Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 has witnessed some brilliant bowling spells by the likes of Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje and Mohammed Siraj to name a few, some bowlers have also been unlucky and have been at the receiving end of the batsmen in the tournament being played in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).
From Dale Steyn to Chris Jordan: Five worst bowling figures till now in IPL 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp