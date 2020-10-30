Spaces under Vijayawada's Benz Circle flyover-1 to turn green soon

Sistla Dakshina Murthy By

Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Taking a cue from the greenery developed in spaces under Kanaka Durga flyover, the Vijayawada Municipal Corporation (VMC), along with National Highway Authority of India (NHAI), has decided to replicate the same on the newly-inaugurated Benz Circle flyover-1.

Designs in this regard were readied by the civic body at an estimated cost of Rs 2.75 crore and officials set a target to complete the project by March 2021.

The civic body is planning to develop greenery in the spaces under the Benz Circle flyover-1 as several trees were axed to execute the project causing damage to the environment.

Keeping this in view, the officials have readied designs to develop greenery and a park to prevent the space being encroached by the traders and make it accessible for all the sections of public.

As part of the plans, designs readied by the VMC to develop greenery on a 1.1 km stretch from pillar number 1 to 43. The same has been approved by the NHAI and tenders in this regard will be finalised on November 3.

VMC Additional Director (Horticulture) J Jyothi said that as per plans, initially, greenery will be developed in the spaces under the flyover excluding the stretch between SVS Junction and Bharathi Nagar.

Due to space constraint, play equipment will not be installed on the green belt, benches will be arranged and a walking track will be developed for the convenience of joggers, while fencing will be arranged by the NHAI, she said, adding that the spot located adjacent to the NH-16 will be easily accessible to all sections of public.

“The tenders will be finalised on November 3. The firm which gets eligibility should commence the project works from the third week of November and complete it by February-end,” Jyothi explained.