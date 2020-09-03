STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Admissions begin in govt schools

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Admission process in government schools for the coming academic year has started once the guidelines were released for Unlock 4.0 With the Centre permitting the States to allow 50 per cent of teaching and non-teaching staff to go to the schools for online teaching or tele counselling, the government teachers have started going to schools to start the admission process. 

“We have formed into teams of three teachers each and visit the school on a rotational basis — each team will visit the school every alternate day. As the schools have not yet reopened, attending to school work daily is not necessary,” K Srinivas Rao, who teaches Hindi at Gandhi Municipal School, said. When the teachers go to school every alternate day, they have to complete all the work for the day, including solving doubts of children, administrative work, answering tele counselling calls and admissions in case if any parent drops by. 

“We thought of beginning the admission process after August 15. But the Collector, anticipating that a few low-lying areas may be inundated due to floods, asked us to help in relocating people,” Rao said. 
Later, the parents started approaching use for admissions once the Unlock 0.4 norms were released. Though we started going to school from August 31, the parents approached us only today (Wednesday). The admission process will continue till September 30,” Rao said.

Meanwhile, Classes 9 and 10 students were instructed to follow the lessons given through Vidyavaradhi and approach the teachers only if they have any doubts. While some students are calling us and clearing their doubts, some are not even following the lessons, a teacher said. 

“Though we will teach the lessons again once the schools reopen, it is better if the students attend the online classes. Though students of Classes 9 and 10 are allowed to come to the schools to get their doubts cleared, however, we have advised them to call us to avoid unnecessary exposure to the virus. This apart, only the parents will be allowed to come to the schools for the admissions,” the teacher added.

