STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Vijayawada

Hawala racket busted, Rs 1.47 crore seized in Vijayawada

Police arrested four persons and seized a Maruti Swift bearing registration number AP37BW 4532 used for transporting cash.

Published: 09th September 2020 08:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th September 2020 08:36 AM   |  A+A-

Police Commissioner Bathini Sreenivasulu displaying `1.47 crore seized by the CTF sleuths before the media in Vijayawada on Tuesday. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Sleuths of Commissioner’s Task Force (CTF) seized Rs 1.47 crore unaccounted cash and 34,000 US dollars worth Rs 25 lakh which they suspect it to be hawala money during vehicle checks conducted near Gollapudi under Bhavanipuram police station limits on Tuesday. 

Police arrested four persons and seized a Maruti Swift bearing registration number AP37BW 4532 used for transporting cash. The arrested were identified as Praveen Jain, a jewellery shop owner in Narsapuram of West Godavari district, Chamakuri Ananda Rao, Chamakuri Hari Babu and one from Vijayawada.
Addressing the media, Commissioner of Police Bathini Sreenivasulu said that they received information from reliable sources that the prime accused Praveen Jain was transporting cash without valid bills. 

As part of their plan, Praveen Jain gave Rs 50 lakh and 34,000 US dollars to his employees Ananda Rao and Hari Babu and the remaining amount was pooled from four others Valluri Sivanath (Rs 50 lakh), Bharat (Rs 20 lakh), Uttam (Rs 25 lakh) and Divakar (Rs 12 lakh). 

“On suspicion, we checked their vehicle thoroughly and found the cash in the back seat of the car. Since the accused is into gold business, they might be transporting the cash to buy gold in black market. Role of his brother Keerthi Jain, a gold trader in Hyderabad, is also being examined,” the Commissioner said. 
The seized cash was handed over to Income Tax department and the Enforcement Directorate was informed for further action. Bhavanipuram police took the accused into custody. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Vijayawada news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
hawala money Gollapudi Bhavanipuram Vijayawada
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | AP)
India will continue Oxford vaccine trial: Serum Institute after illness in volunteer pauses trial abroad
A COVID-19 survivor donates plasma at a Plasma Bank. (Photo | PTI)
Plasma therapy not beneficial against coronavirus, finds ICMR study
A proposed model of Ram temple in Ayodhya. (Photo | Special Arrangemnet)
Rajasthan raises red flag over supply of Rs 36 crore stone from Bharatpur quarry for Ayodhya temple
Amazon (File Photo| AP)
On hiring spree? Amazon seeks to employ 33,000 people in next few months

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam inspects the repair works that are underway at Koyambedu Market in Chennai on Thursday | p jawahar
Chennai's Koyambedu market to reopen soon, work in process
In this handout photo released by the University of Oxford samples from vaccine trials are handled inside the Oxford Vaccine Group laboratory. (Photo | AP)
AstraZeneca pauses COVID-19 vaccine trial after volunteer's illness
Gallery
British monthly magazine 'Prospect' has announced that state Health Minister KK Shailaja has been selected as the world's top thinker for the Covid-19 age.
Kerala's KK Shailaja tops as women dominate top 10 of Prospect's 'thinkers for the COVID-19 age' list
Pictures of a tigress capturing her hunt, a cow in a village in Corbett landscape have gone viral on social media and caught everyone's attention. (Photo | Mukesh Yadav)
Spotted: Tigress, cubs come out in the open to hunt cow near Jim Corbett national park
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp