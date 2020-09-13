Vijayawada Municipal Corporation to collect Rs 50 user charge for garbage collection

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Residents will have to shell out more from their pockets from this month for the door-to-door garbage collection being done by sanitary workers of the Vijayawada Municipal Corporation (VMC).

The corporation would collect a user charge of Rs 50 if the residents hand over the segregated waste, and if the garbage is handed over without any segregation, the fee would be Rs 100 as per the resolution adopted by the municipal council on February 2.

VMC commissioner V Prasanna Venkatesh on Saturday said that the corporation is going to collect user charge for door-to-door garbage collection from every household in the city as per the Solid Waste Management Rules, 2016 towards collection and processing of garbage.

The concept of collecting the user charge is to inculcate self-discipline among the households to segregate the dry and wet waste and hand over the same to the sanitary workers, he said. He pointed out that the city has around 90 slums notified by the civic body and collection of user charge is exempted there. The VMC is also purchasing 27 CNG vehicles at an estimated cost of Rs 2 crore to collect garbage in the city.