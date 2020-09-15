ATG to set  up third tyre plant in Vizag 

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Off-highway tyre-maker Alliance Tire Group (ATG), owned by the Japanese major Yokohama Group, will build a new plant in Atchutapuram Industrial Park of Visakhapatnam district for expanding its production capacity. The Yokohama Group is engaged in manufacture and sale of tyres such as those used on agricultural and other equipment among others.

The new plant will have a daily production capacity of 55 tonne (rubber weight), with planned capital investment totalling US$165 million. Construction of the plant will start in the third quarter of 2020, and is scheduled to come on line in the first quarter of 2023.

Currently, ATG has two tyre plants at Dahej in Gujarat and at Tirunelveli in Tamil Nadu. The plants together produce all three of ATG’s core off-highway tyre brands—the Alliance, Galaxy and Primex, which are used on agricultural, construction, industrial and forestry machinery. With the rise in global demand, Yokohama Rubber launched a project to expand the capacity of its existing line at ATG’s Dahej plant in February 2018.