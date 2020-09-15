STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Vijayawada

ATG to set  up third tyre plant in Vizag 

The Yokohama Group is engaged in manufacture and sale of tyres such as those used on agricultural and other equipment among others.

Published: 15th September 2020 09:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th September 2020 09:56 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Off-highway tyre-maker Alliance Tire Group (ATG), owned by the Japanese major Yokohama Group, will build a new plant in Atchutapuram Industrial Park of Visakhapatnam district for expanding its production capacity.  The Yokohama Group is engaged in manufacture and sale of tyres such as those used on agricultural and other equipment among others.

The new plant will have a daily production capacity of 55 tonne (rubber weight), with planned capital investment totalling US$165 million. Construction of the plant will start in the third quarter of 2020, and is scheduled to come on line in the first quarter of 2023.

Currently, ATG has two tyre plants at Dahej in Gujarat and at Tirunelveli in Tamil Nadu. The plants together produce all three of ATG’s core off-highway tyre brands—the Alliance, Galaxy and Primex, which are used on agricultural, construction, industrial and forestry machinery. With the rise in global demand, Yokohama Rubber launched a project to expand the capacity of its existing line at ATG’s Dahej plant in February 2018.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Alliance Tire Group tyre Yokohama
India Matters
For representational purpose. (File Photo | Pushkar V/EPS)
Same-sex marriages not part of Indian culture and law: SG to Delhi HC
For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
Plasma therapy for Covid-19 patients can't be written off, says study
Senior advocate Prashant Bhushan | Shekhar yadav
Paying fine doesn’t mean I have accepted SC verdict: Prashant Bhushan
For representational purposes (File Photo | Reuters)
India will now have to deploy troops all along LAC: Ex-Army commanders

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
All MPs should send unequivocal message that the whole Nation stands with soldiers: PM Modi
Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut (Photo | PTI)
"With a heavy heart leaving mumbai": Kangana Ranaut
Gallery
After a break of nearly five months, Pakistan on Tuesday began its phased reopening of schools, in view of the falling number of new coronavirus cases in the country. (Photo | AP)
IN PICS | Pakistan reopens schools almost after 5 months of coronavirus lockdown. Here's what you need to know
A vast swath of a vital wetlands is burning in Brazil, sweeping across several national parks and obscuring the sun behind dense smoke. IN PIC: A jaguar lays near an area recently scorched by wildfires. (Photo | AP)
IN PICS | 200 jaguars, other animals feared dead in Brazil tropical wetland fires, rescue operations continue 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp