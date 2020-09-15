Rain disrupts normal life in Krishna

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Heavy rains under the influence of the Low-Pressure Area in the Bay of Bengal battered several parts of Andhra Pradesh from Sunday evening. The Met department forecast predicted more rains in isolated parts of the State in the next four days. Several streams and rivulets are overflowing with floodwater and at several places, causeways and low-level bridges were submerged in the floodwater snapping road links at different places disrupting vehicular traffic.

The bridge between Chinnampeta and Sivapuram on Tammileru stream in Chatrai mandal was breached on Monday morning disrupting vehicular traffic on the route. With release of surplus water from Nagarjuna Sagar and Pulichintala projects, heavy inflows were received at Prakasam Barrage in Vijayawada and officials continued to release the flood water to the sea from Prakasam Barrage.

Vijayawada Sub-Collector HM Dhyan Chand visited the inundated colonies in Krishna Lanka area downstream of Prakasam Barrage and advised the people to leave for relief centres once the water levels increased further. Meanwhile, district collector A Md Imtiaz has issued first flood warning and directed the officials concerned to shift the people in low-lying areas to rehabilitation centres. While the inflow into Prakasam Barrage is 2.24 lakh cusecs, outflow is 2.05 lakh cusecs.

A woman captures incredible cloud formation on her smartphone at Rama Krishna Beach in Visakhapatnam | Prasant Madugula/ G Satyanarayana

With water levels increasing steadily in River Krishna, rivulets at Jaggaiahapeta, Vedadri, Muktyala, Ghani Atkuru and Gamplagudem are overflowing. The Collector has suggested the police personnel to intensify vigil and prevent the youth thronging the river banks from taking selfies and pictures of floodwater.

Heavy rains disrupted normal life in Prathipadu, Kakumanu, Pedanandipadu and Nizampatnam of Guntur district. Farmers are now worried about the standing crops as the stagnant water in the fields could damage the crops.

With flood levels in Godavari districts increasing, several low-lying areas were submerged. The district administrations of both East Godavari and West Godavari have alerted the people living in low-lying mandals. Heavy rains were also reported in various parts of Vizianagaram and Visakhapatnam districts.

With low-lying areas in Nandyal town of Kurnool district inundated with rain and floodwater, fire services personnel with the help of volunteers rescued people from submerged colonies and shifted them to safer locations.

Rains continued to batter several parts of Kadapa district for the third day in a row, leading to floods in Penna and Kundu rivers and several streams and rivulets. Agriculture fields submerged in rainwater are looking like village tanks.

Tiruvuru records 11 cm of rainfall

Narsapuram in West Godavari district recorded highest rainfall of 14 cm on Monday, followed by 13 cm in Atmakur of Kurnool district, 12 cm in Duvvur of Kadapa district, 11 cm of rain each in Proddatur of Kadapa district and Tiruvuru of Krishna district and 10 cm in Palakoderu of West Godavari district. Several places in Coastal and Rayalaseema districts received 2 to 9 cm of rain