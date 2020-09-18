STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Wait to use Kanaka Durga flyover continues

Initially, officials said the flyover would be inaugurated on September 4.

Published: 18th September 2020 08:27 AM

A view of Kanaka Durga flyover on which load test still going in Vijayawada

A view of Kanaka Durga flyover in Vijayawada. (File photo| P Ravindra Babu, EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The much-awaited inauguration of the Kanaka Durga flyover has been postponed once again. Residents of Vijayawada have been waiting for the opening of the flyover, which will ease traffic as vehicles plying on the Vijayawada-Hyderabad highway (NH-65) will take the flyover instead of passing through the city.

Initially, officials said the flyover would be inaugurated on September 4. But it was postponed due to national mourning observed following the death of former President Pranab Mukherjee. Later, it was decided to inaugurate the flyover on September 18 by Nitin Gadkari in the presence of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy in virtual mode. But with Gadkari testing positive for Covid-19, there were doubts over whether the programme would be held.

Comments

