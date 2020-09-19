STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Village Defence Squads formed to check anti-social activities in Krishna

Published: 19th September 2020 07:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th September 2020 07:44 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:  With the incidents of Hindu temples and other places of worship being vandalised by unidentified miscreants at various places across the State, Krishna district police, initiated Gram Rakshak Dalams/Village Defence Squads (VDS) on Friday.

Krishna district SP M Ravindranath Babu formed 503 Village Defence Squads in problematic villages under five sub-divisions to check anti- social activities and maintain law and order. He said village heads and activists in the respective villages will act as VDS members.

“They will act as a bridge between police and villagers on various initiatives introduced by the department. The duties of VDS include monitoring the activities of habitual criminals, suspect sheeters and other miscreants, and creating awareness among public in order to prevent untoward incidents in the villages,” he explained.

While 196 Village Defence Squads were formed in Nuzvid sub-division alone, 112 were constituted in Nandigama, 80 in Machilipatnam, 78 in Gudivada and 37 in Avanigadda. “These squads will promote communal harmony in villages,” the SP stated.

